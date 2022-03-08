 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska baseball to play Omaha on Sunday, Monday in place of canceled series

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Michigan, 5.29

Nebraska's Max Anderson (4) celebrates his home run with teammates in the second game of a doubleheader against Michigan on May 29 at Haymarket Park.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska baseball team partially filled the void left by its home-opening weekend being scrapped from the schedule due to weather.

The Huskers announced Tuesday they will instead play Omaha on Sunday in Omaha before hosting the Mavericks in their home opener Monday.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday and 1 p.m. on Monday. 

Nebraska was originally scheduled to play three games against Long Beach State at Haymarket Park, beginning Friday. 

But, on Monday, Long Beach State announced it wouldn't be making the trip to Lincoln due to chilly conditions and potential snow.

Check back for updates to this story

