Nebraska baseball seniors will get to take one heck of a bow this weekend at Haymarket Park

Will Bolt looks to one critical area if he's assessing the culture of a sports organization.

How well do veterans on the roster treat younger players?

"If they treat them as part of the team, part of the family, that's always the biggest part of it," the second-year Nebraska baseball coach said Wednesday as his team prepared for this weekend's regular season-ending home series against Michigan (26-15).

When Bolt took over the Husker program in the summer of 2019, he quickly noticed there were high-character upperclassmen -- players recruited by previous head coach Darin Erstad.

"They've been part of a little bit of the ups and downs of college baseball at times," Bolt said. "They were great students, great in the community, just great kids and a lot of fun to be around. They welcomed our staff with open arms when we got here and were very coachable and very willing to help us establish and continue the good culture that was already here.