Nebraska baseball rallies past Northeastern to win regional opener
Nebraska baseball rallies past Northeastern to win regional opener

  • Updated
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many of the players on this version of the Nebraska baseball team probably don't know about the Huskers' ghosts in the postseason, and most of them probably don't care.

But there they were Friday night at the Fayetteville Regional, those losses to Yale and Holy Cross, to Western Carolina and Oral Roberts, to Manhattan and San Francisco in previous NCAA Tournaments that have largely defined the Huskers' 15-plus years of futility on the game's biggest stage.

Northeastern was squaring up ace left-hander Cade Povich, barreling up three extra-base knocks in its first five hits and knocking the Nebraska starter out of the game with one out in the fourth inning. The Huskies led 4-0 after three innings, and a Nebraska team that has spent the entire season playing loose was starting to look awfully tight in the first base dugout at Baum Stadium.

But Cam Chick's first home run in two months and Koty Frank's near-perfect relief outing delivered Nebraska a taut, tense 8-6 victory over the Huskies in front of 2,237 vocal fans that included a large chunk of curious Arkansas supporters, and set up a Saturday night game against the No. 1 overall seed Razorbacks.

That game is scheduled for 8 p.m., and it may take that long for Nebraska's collective heart rate to come down after the Colonial Athletic Association champions pushed the Huskers (32-12) to the limit.

It wasn't over until Spencer Schwellenbach coaxed Ben Malgeri into a comebacker to end the game after Northeastern (36-11) put the tying run on first base.

Nebraska probably got a glimpse of how the night would go from watching the Razorbacks, who trailed NJIT 3-0 before rallying for a 13-8 win earlier in the day.

In the postseason, though, it's all about winning. And that's what the Huskers did. 

NU came into Friday's game 5-14 in the NCAA Tournament since 2005, the year of its last College World Series appearance.

Win number six came in a quality game against a quality opponent. And now Nebraska has its chance to make a national splash.

Check back for updates to this story.

Box: Nebraska 8, Northeastern 6

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

