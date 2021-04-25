Huskers win 'unbelievably crazy game' over Michigan State for 20th victory of the season

In one of the wildest games the Nebraska baseball team has played since joining the Big Ten, the Huskers scored three runs in the top of the 12th inning to outlast Michigan State 9-6 Sunday to take the series against the Spartans and strengthen their hold on first place in the Big Ten.

The 3-hour, 32-minute affair in East Lansing, Michigan, the longest Nebraska game since the Huskers beat Texas 1-0 in 15 innings in March of 2015, featured a little bit of everything.

Perhaps most notable was the performance of Michigan State pitcher Sam Benschoter, who struck out 17 Nebraska batters and threw 127 pitches while pitching 9⅓ innings of relief.

That came after Nebraska (20-7) scored six runs in the first two innings, then promptly blew that 6-0 lead as Michigan State scored three in the second inning and three more in the third.

"Very up and down," NU coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network of the mood in Nebraska's dugout during the game. "You get off to a 6-0 lead, and we've seen our team just kind of run away with it at times... But we regroup, we found a way, and we made the plays when we needed to make them."

After the early fireworks, the teams took turns both making spectacular plays, and wasting opportunities.