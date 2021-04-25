Huskers win 'unbelievably crazy game' over Michigan State for 20th victory of the season

In one of the wildest games the Nebraska baseball team has played since joining the Big Ten, the Huskers scored three runs in the top of the 12th inning to outlast Michigan State 9-6 Sunday to take the series against the Spartans and strengthen their hold on first place in the Big Ten.
The 3-hour, 32-minute affair in East Lansing, Michigan, the longest Nebraska game since the Huskers beat Texas 1-0 in 15 innings in March of 2015, featured a little bit of everything.
Perhaps most notable was the performance of Michigan State pitcher Sam Benschoter, who struck out 17 Nebraska batters and threw 127 pitches while pitching 9⅓ innings of relief.
That came after Nebraska (20-7) scored six runs in the first two innings, then promptly blew that 6-0 lead as Michigan State scored three in the second inning and three more in the third.
"Very up and down," NU coach Will Bolt said on the Husker Sports Radio Network of the mood in Nebraska's dugout during the game. "You get off to a 6-0 lead, and we've seen our team just kind of run away with it at times... But we regroup, we found a way, and we made the plays when we needed to make them."
After the early fireworks, the teams took turns both making spectacular plays, and wasting opportunities.
Nebraska, which couldn't touch Benschoter for six innings, put its leadoff batter on base in the ninth, 10th, 11th and 12 innings before finally breaking through in the 12th.
Michigan State (12-17) nearly won the game in the 11th inning when Adam Proctor led off with a walk, and pinch runner Gabe Sotres was sacrificed to second base.
After a fly out failed to advance the runner, Zaid Walker bounced a single into center field. NU center fielder Jaxon Hallmark came up firing, gunning down Sotres at the plate to end the inning.
That was one of three spectacular late-game plays by Husker outfielders, as left-fielder Cam Chick made a full extension, diving catch in the left-center gap in the bottom of the eighth inning and defensive replacement Mojo Hagge made a diving snag to end the game.
Hallmark's play set the stage for the 12th, where Spencer Schwellenbach walked, stole second, took third in a throwing error, and scored on a single from freshman Max Anderson.
Anderson, who was 0-for-6 on the weekend, finished Sunday 3-for-6 with a triple, four RBIs, and two runs scored. He was the only Nebraska hitter not to strike out at least twice on a day when NU went down 22 times, finishing with zero Ks.
Later in the inning, Efry Cervantes, who was mired in a 0-for-29 slump that dated back to NU's season-opening series against Purdue, delivered a two-run single for the final margin.
Schwellenbach, who was hit by a pitch in the first inning, took the mound in relief for the final four innings to pick up the win. It was the longest pitching outing of Schwellenbach's career, and it came in his home state with a large group of friends watching from the stands.
"He said 'it's my game to win or lose.' We were going to keep a close eye on it," Bolt said. "I didn't think he had his best stuff necessarily today, but... he made pitches when he needed to."
The victory, coupled with Michigan's loss to Rutgers and Indiana's 23-1 romp over Minnesota, gave the Huskers a 1.5 game lead in the Big Ten standings over both the Wolverines (19-9) and Hoosiers (18-8).
Nebraska will play four games against Indiana and three against Michigan over the final month of the season, not to mention next weekend's home series against a Rutgers team that just took 2-of-3 games from the Wolverines.
If the Huskers are able to do enough to hold off their challengers over the next several weeks, they might very well point to Sunday, the capper to a weekend when they didn't have their best stuff, as a stepping stone.
"It was an unbelievably crazy game. I haven't been a part of too many games like that," Bolt said. "But hey, at the end of the day it's all about just finding a way to get it done."
