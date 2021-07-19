Nebraska baseball officially announces Childress as director of player development

The Nebraska baseball team on Monday made official the hiring of Rob Childress as director of player development.

"What an honor it is to have Rob and his family rejoin the Husker baseball family,” NU coach Will Bolt said in a news release. "The wealth of baseball knowledge and experience he will contribute to our program is surpassed only by his ability to help motivate and mentor young people. This is a grand slam hire for our program, and we couldn’t be prouder to have him back to represent Husker baseball."

News of Childress' hiring became public a little more than a week ago. He was Nebraska's pitching coach during the program's greatest run of success, from 1998-2005, before going on to spend 16 seasons as the head coach at Texas A&M.

Childress came to Nebraska with head coach Dave Van Horn, and helped guide NU to five NCAA Tournaments and three trips to the College World Series.

In his new role at Nebraska, Childress will "oversee the personal and athletic development of each individual Husker baseball student-athlete," according to a news release.

"It's just something that Will (Bolt) and I have been talking about for the last month," Childress said after news of his hiring broke. "And it just seemed like a great opportunity for our family, and myself, and Nebraska baseball."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.