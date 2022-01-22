 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska baseball lands commitment from Lincoln East freshman Joey Senstock
0 Comments

Nebraska baseball lands commitment from Lincoln East freshman Joey Senstock

  • Updated
  • 0

Will Bolt's quest to land the state's most exciting prospects continues with a player from the Class of 2025.

Joey Senstock, a freshman at Lincoln East, announced his commitment to Nebraska on Saturday. He impressed while playing for the Nebraska Prospects and at several prospect showcases, while also showing great versatility that projects well at key positions.

Senstock has the skills and arm to be a catcher or shortstop, and his consistent aggressive approach at the plate is rare for a player entering the high school ranks. According to Prep Baseball Report, Senstock recorded 80-mph throws from catcher and 83-mph throws from shortstop in August.

His commitment follows Blair's J'Shawn Unger, a 2024 in-state prospect who committed to the Huskers in October.

Check back for updates to this story

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News