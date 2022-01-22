 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska baseball lands commitment from Lincoln East freshman Joey Senstock: 'I know there's going to be a lot of pressure'
Nebraska baseball lands commitment from Lincoln East freshman Joey Senstock: 'I know there's going to be a lot of pressure'

Joey Senstock has a long way to go in his baseball career, and he knows it.

But the Lincoln East freshman has his next step planned out well in advance.

Will Bolt's quest to land the state's most exciting prospects continued Saturday when Senstock announced his commitment to the Huskers. He is NU's first 2025 recruit.

"I know there’s going to be a lot of pressure," Senstock said Saturday night. "And I know there’s going to be some doubters and stuff like that, but I’ve just got to focus on playing, and just keep my head down, and just stay on-board and stay humble, and block out the noise and just keep playing.

Senstock impressed while playing for the Nebraska Prospects and at several prospect showcases, while also showing great versatility that projects well at key positions. The recruiting process began when Senstock performed well during a camp at Haymarket Park in August. 

NU recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell was in contact just a couple days after that camp, and kept checking in with Senstock through the winter. Senstock then attended another Nebraska camp last Saturday, and two days later the Huskers extended an offer.

It didn't take long for Senstock, whose father was a walk-on on the Nebraska track team, to make up his mind.

"I was ready," Senstock said with a laugh. "My parents and I had to sit down and have a conversation just to make sure, but we just knew that's where I wanted to go and just wear that 'N' on my jersey."

Senstock has the skills and arm to be a catcher or shortstop, and his consistent aggressive approach at the plate is rare for a player entering the high school ranks. According to Prep Baseball Report, Senstock recorded 80-mph throws from catcher and 83-mph throws from shortstop in August.

It's unclear where Senstock will play when he reaches college — he still has four years of high school baseball, after all — but said NU's coaches like him at both spots.

His commitment follows Blair's J'Shawn Unger, a 2024 in-state prospect who committed to the Huskers in October, to give NU a pair of young in-state prospects.

"It's just been a life-long dream of mine to wear Husker red," Senstock said.

Nebraska baseball logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

