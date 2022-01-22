Nebraska baseball lands commitment from Lincoln East freshman Joey Senstock: 'I know there's going to be a lot of pressure'

Joey Senstock has a long way to go in his baseball career, and he knows it.

But the Lincoln East freshman has his next step planned out well in advance.

Will Bolt's quest to land the state's most exciting prospects continued Saturday when Senstock announced his commitment to the Huskers. He is NU's first 2025 recruit.

"I know there’s going to be a lot of pressure," Senstock said Saturday night. "And I know there’s going to be some doubters and stuff like that, but I’ve just got to focus on playing, and just keep my head down, and just stay on-board and stay humble, and block out the noise and just keep playing.

Senstock impressed while playing for the Nebraska Prospects and at several prospect showcases, while also showing great versatility that projects well at key positions. The recruiting process began when Senstock performed well during a camp at Haymarket Park in August.

NU recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell was in contact just a couple days after that camp, and kept checking in with Senstock through the winter. Senstock then attended another Nebraska camp last Saturday, and two days later the Huskers extended an offer.