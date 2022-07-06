 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

Nebraska baseball adds 22nd member to incoming class

  • 0

Experience has driven the conversation for the Nebraska baseball team's recruiting efforts this offseason.

On Wednesday, the Huskers added a super-senior to the mix in Michael Garza, a right-handed pitcher who just completed his senior season as Incarnate Word's No. 1 starter.

Nebraska's incoming class now has 22 players — and 14 of them are transfers who have played college baseball.

The 6-foot-5 Garza has made 37 appearances and thrown 99 innings in his career. As Incarnate Word's Friday night starter this past season, Garza went 3-4 with a 5.58 ERA. He struck out 81 batters and walked just 26 in 73 innings.

Garza is a Corpus Christi, Texas, native and is the second pitcher with college experience to agree to join Nebraska this summer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Subscribe for the best Husker news & commentary

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News