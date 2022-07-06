Nebraska baseball adds 22nd member to incoming class

Experience has driven the conversation for the Nebraska baseball team's recruiting efforts this offseason.

On Wednesday, the Huskers added a super-senior to the mix in Michael Garza, a right-handed pitcher who just completed his senior season as Incarnate Word's No. 1 starter.

Nebraska's incoming class now has 22 players — and 14 of them are transfers who have played college baseball.

The 6-foot-5 Garza has made 37 appearances and thrown 99 innings in his career. As Incarnate Word's Friday night starter this past season, Garza went 3-4 with a 5.58 ERA. He struck out 81 batters and walked just 26 in 73 innings.