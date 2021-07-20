Nebraska Athletics hires senior associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion

"Dr. Chatters also brings a strong understanding of Husker Athletics, having worked previously with Keith Zimmer in our nationally renowned Life Skills Department as our Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator while working on his Ph.D. This is an exciting day and an important one for our Department, and I know all Huskers join me in welcoming Dr. Chatters and his family back to Nebraska Athletics.”

As Nebraska’s diversity and inclusion coordinator, Chatters helped developed and implement Nebraska athletics' diversity and inclusion strategic plan and played a crucial role in creating the Huskers’ annual diversity and inclusion summit for NU athletics staff and Husker student-athletes. He also provided inclusive outreach opportunities within the Lincoln community.

"I am humbled and honored to return to my alma mater to take on this important role at Nebraska,” said Dr. Chatters. “I have tremendous faith in our potential as a state, university, and Department of Athletics to continue to take significant strides in the areas of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. I believe that we are better when we work together and recognize each other’s unique gifts. I am grateful for the groundwork that has been laid by my predecessors, and I hope to bring my positive energy, Nebraska work ethic, and tenacity to an already thriving Department and University."