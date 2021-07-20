Nebraska Athletics hires senior associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion

Nebraska Athletics announced Tuesday the hiring of a senior associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Dr. Lawrence Chatters takes on the newly-created position on the athletics senior staff. He'll oversee the department’s efforts in those respective areas as well as serve as a senior administrator advising the athletic director.
Most recently, Chatters served as vice president of student affairs at Midland University and as the school’s chief diversity officer. Chatters oversaw residential life, mental health, student health and the academic success center on campus, and he was responsible for creating and implementing strategic initiatives to bring inclusive change on campus and in the community.
He previously spent six years at Nebraska, working in a wide range of capacities, including positions within Nebraska athletics as the Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator, and in the UNL Women’s Center as the Men’s Program Coordinator. He holds a Ph.D (2018) and a Masters’ degree (2014) in counseling psychology from UNL.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chatters back to the Husker Family," said Senior Deputy Athletic Director John Johnson, who chaired the search committee. "Dr. Chatters brings incredible experience, wisdom and passion to our Diversity and Inclusion efforts, which have continued to evolve and have been enhanced over the years. With Dr. Chatters now on board at a senior level, our commitment to Diversity & Inclusion efforts will only be made stronger, embracing our previous work and building on that foundation. Dr. Chatters will connect with students, coaches, staff and administrators, and he will be a great partner to our campus inclusion efforts.
"Dr. Chatters also brings a strong understanding of Husker Athletics, having worked previously with Keith Zimmer in our nationally renowned Life Skills Department as our Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator while working on his Ph.D. This is an exciting day and an important one for our Department, and I know all Huskers join me in welcoming Dr. Chatters and his family back to Nebraska Athletics.”
As Nebraska’s diversity and inclusion coordinator, Chatters helped developed and implement Nebraska athletics' diversity and inclusion strategic plan and played a crucial role in creating the Huskers’ annual diversity and inclusion summit for NU athletics staff and Husker student-athletes. He also provided inclusive outreach opportunities within the Lincoln community.
"I am humbled and honored to return to my alma mater to take on this important role at Nebraska,” said Dr. Chatters. “I have tremendous faith in our potential as a state, university, and Department of Athletics to continue to take significant strides in the areas of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. I believe that we are better when we work together and recognize each other’s unique gifts. I am grateful for the groundwork that has been laid by my predecessors, and I hope to bring my positive energy, Nebraska work ethic, and tenacity to an already thriving Department and University."
Prior to accepting the position at Midland, Dr. Chatters served as a postdoctoral fellow in the Center for Counseling and Psychological Services at Penn State University. He also served as an adjunct professor in the school’s counselor education department.
Dr. Chatters has also worked as an academic advisor, course instructor and mental health counselor with focused efforts and experience in students’ mental, social, and emotional health, providing individual counseling, group counseling, inclusive outreach and crisis management. He also had success as a business owner and was the executive director of the Goldwin Foundation, an organization that raised funds for providing grants for National Children’s Hospitals and other programs that focused on serving children with special medical needs.
Dr. Chatters graduated from Midland University in 2002 with a degree in psychology. He has been a licensed mental health practitioner since 2006.