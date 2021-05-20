Nebraska Athletics announces new hires as in-house multimedia operation takes shape

The Nebraska Athletic Department announced key hires to its multimedia operation as it transitions in-house after more than a decade of working with Learfield/IMG.

The Huskers Radio Network announced the addition of Jessica Coody, who will co-host "Sports Nightly" with Greg Sharpe when the department officially takes control over the programming on its radio network July 1.

Coody has spent the past nine seasons as a sideline and digital reporter for Oklahoma Athletics. She has worked Final Fours, conference tournaments and more.

The Athletic Department also announced four hires to the newly formed Huskers Athletic Partners department. Riley Courtright, Bob Flannery and Esteban Roman will serve as account executives, and Evan Townsend in account services.

Nebraska is believed to be the first Power Five program to operate its own multimedia operation without assistance from a sports marketing company.

The Huskers Radio broadcast teams:

"Sports Nightly": Greg Sharpe, Jessica Coody.