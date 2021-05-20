 Skip to main content
Nebraska Athletics announces new hires as in-house multimedia operation takes shape
Nebraska Athletics announces new hires as in-house multimedia operation takes shape

  • Updated
Greg Sharpe

Greg Sharpe (right) and Matt Davison call a Husker football game. Sharpe also calls Husker baseball games, so the Voice of the Huskers has had a quiet spring.

 Learfield/IMG

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett talk about the lull in the college football world before a wild June of recruiting visits and workouts begins. In baseball, Spencer Schwellenbach is rising up MLB Draft boards while the Huskers found out Friday that they will not play host to a regional in the NCAA Tournament. 

The Nebraska Athletic Department announced key hires to its multimedia operation as it transitions in-house after more than a decade of working with Learfield/IMG.

The Huskers Radio Network announced the addition of Jessica Coody, who will co-host "Sports Nightly" with Greg Sharpe when the department officially takes control over the programming on its radio network July 1.

Coody has spent the past nine seasons as a sideline and digital reporter for Oklahoma Athletics. She has worked Final Fours, conference tournaments and more.

Jessica Coody

Coody

The Athletic Department also announced four hires to the newly formed Huskers Athletic Partners department. Riley Courtright, Bob Flannery and Esteban Roman will serve as account executives, and Evan Townsend in account services. 

Nebraska is believed to be the first Power Five program to operate its own multimedia operation without assistance from a sports marketing company.

The Huskers Radio broadcast teams: 

"Sports Nightly": Greg Sharpe, Jessica Coody.

Football: Greg Sharpe, Matt Davison, Jeremiah Sirles.

Volleyball: John Baylor, Lauren (Cook) West.

Men’s basketball: Kent Pavelka, Jake Muhleisen.

Women’s basketball: Matt Coatney, Jeff Griesch.

Baseball: Ben McLaughlin, Greg Sharpe.

Softball: Nate Rohr, Mattie Fowler Burkhardt.

Operations and Engineering: Mike Elliott, TJ Henning (producer).

