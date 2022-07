The Nebraska baseball team continued its roster overhaul with the addition of a transfer pitcher from Texas A&M on Thursday.

Right-hander Will Rizzo announced his commitment to the Huskers, becoming the 23rd member of the program's incoming class and the 15th transfer.

Rizzo, a Texas native, didn't appear in a game in his freshman season with the Aggies this past year.

As a senior at Houston St. Thomas High School, Rizzo went 7-1 with a 1.63 ERA.