Nebraska adds left-handed pitcher to 2022 recruiting class

The Nebraska baseball team inked several 2022 recruits Wednesday. The Huskers are not done.

Will Bolt's team picked up a commitment from left-handed junior college pitcher Ryan Sleeper on Thursday. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder will sign in the spring.

Sleeper began his collegiate career at North Carolina, but he was slowed by an elbow injury and transferred to Wabash (Illinois) Valley College, where he posted a 0.96 earned-run average in 10 appearances. He stuck out 15 and walked only two in 9 1/3 innings.

Sleeper, who visited Nebraska last weekend, will join two other junior college players in NU's 2022 class. The Huskers this week signed Elkhorn graduate pitcher/outfielder Trey Frahm (College of Southern Nebraska) and pitcher Matt Dreher (Northeast Community College).

Dreher committed just before signing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0