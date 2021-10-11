Nebraska adds Canadian pitcher to 2023 recruiting class

The Nebraska baseball team has added a Canadian pitcher to its 2023 recruiting class.

Griffin Howell, a right-hander from Tecumseh, Ontario, announced on social media Monday he would play his college ball for the Huskers.

Howell becomes the second Nebraska recruit north of the border in the 2023 class, and the fourth Canadian to pledge to Will Bolt's program since the 2021 cycle.

Howell, 16, has a fastball that tops out at 89 mph and sits around 86, according to Prep Baseball Report.

Check back for updates to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0