 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska adds Canadian pitcher to 2023 recruiting class
0 Comments
topical

Nebraska adds Canadian pitcher to 2023 recruiting class

  • Updated
  • 0

The Nebraska baseball team has added a Canadian pitcher to its 2023 recruiting class.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

Griffin Howell, a right-hander from Tecumseh, Ontario, announced on social media Monday he would play his college ball for the Huskers.

Howell becomes the second Nebraska recruit north of the border in the 2023 class, and the fourth Canadian to pledge to Will Bolt's program since the 2021 cycle.

Howell, 16, has a fastball that tops out at 89 mph and sits around 86, according to Prep Baseball Report. 

Check back for updates to this story

Nebraska baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Three Keys to the Game: Nebraska vs. Michigan

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News