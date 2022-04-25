Nearing end of mid-week schedule, Huskers seek to maintain 'competitive mindset' against K-State, Omaha

The games that really matter await the Nebraska baseball team this weekend.

But that doesn't mean there isn't real value in the games the Huskers will play prior to hosting Iowa.

NU will take on Kansas State on Tuesday and Omaha on Wednesday as the midweek portion of the schedule begins to wind down.

After Wednesday's game, Nebraska will have just one mid-week game left on its schedule over the final month of the regular season — a home game against Oral Roberts on May 17. There is also a possibility the Creighton game that was suspended because of inclement weather on April 12 could be rescheduled.

But for now, NU will focus on trying to maintain any momentum it was able to take from Sunday's 19-7 drubbing of Indiana to salvage a win from the teams' weekend series.

"You don’t look at anything else other than the next day. And that’s our goal, and that’s our mission," NU coach Will Bolt said after Sunday's win. "That’s what we’ve struggled with this year with this team, and (there's) no better time than this week to build some momentum after having a Sunday when we came out and put it on somebody by having a competitive mindset."

One would assume a competitive mindset won't be hard to come by with a pair of teams Nebraska is 1-3 against this season coming to town.

The Huskers (15-23) committed three errors that led to four unearned runs in a 6-4 loss at Kansas State on March 9, including two miscues in a five-run Wildcat fourth inning that lead to three unearned runs.

Against Omaha, Nebraska has lost a pair of one-run games on the Mavericks' home field and edged the Mavs 6-5 in a walk-off victory on March 14. Omaha has led or been tied with NU in 24 out of 27 innings in the three games.

