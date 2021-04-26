National spotlight beginning to shine on Husker baseball as Huskers reappear in polls

The Nebraska baseball team is reappearing on national radars.
For the first time since late in the 2017 season, the Huskers were ranked in multiple national polls Monday morning after taking a road series from Michigan State to improve to 20-7.
There are a multitude of college baseball polls to choose from when looking at rankings.
NU is No. 19 in the Perfect Game Top 25, after being No. 22 last week. Collegiate Baseball has the Huskers No. 21. D1Baseball ranks the Huskers No. 22, while Baseball America and the USA Today coaches poll have Nebraska at No. 24.
Nebraska was last ranked by multiple polls in 2017, when it won the Big Ten regular-season title. The Huskers appear this year after Sunday's 12-inning, 9-6 win over the Spartans that will go down as one of the wildest NU games of the Big Ten era.
This year, the Huskers hold a 1½-game lead on Michigan and Indiana after taking two of three games from Michigan State. NU has won seven straight conference series to start the year, the first time in program history that has happened.
Michigan had been the Big Ten's lone representative in most polls before losing two of three games at home to Rutgers over the weekend to drop into a virtual tie with Indiana for second place.
Nebraska's first games as a ranked team will come at Haymarket Park this weekend, when the Huskers host Rutgers in a three-game series.
The Rutgers series is the beginning of a loaded final month of the season for NU.
After the Rutgers series at Haymarket Park, Nebraska will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey, for a four-game pod with two games against the Scarlet Knights and two more against Indiana.
After that it's a home series against Northwestern, then a pod at Indiana with games against the Hoosiers and Ohio State.
NU will then wrap up the season with a home series against Michigan.
Every remaining game on NU's schedule, with the exception of the Northwestern matchup, will come against teams in the top half of the Big Ten standings.
A look back at Nebraska baseball's past five seasons
2020
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 7-8
2019
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 32-24 (15-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons, the Huskers fell 16-1 to UConn in a Regional elimination game in Oklahoma City.
2018
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 24-28 (8-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: The Huskers concluded the season with an 11-8 win over Illinois. NU didn't earn a postseason bid.
2017
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 35-22-1 (16-7-1 Big Ten)
How it ended: Holy Cross defeated the Huskers 7-4 in an elimination game in the Corvallis Regional in Oregon.
2016
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 37-22 (16-8 Big Ten)
How it ended: Western Carolina defeated Nebraska 4-1 in the Clemson Regional.
