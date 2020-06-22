Millard West standout Max Anderson commits to Nebraska baseball
View Comments
HUSKER BASEBALL

Millard West standout Max Anderson commits to Nebraska baseball

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Archbishop Bergan vs. Millard West, 5.14

Millard West's Max Anderson slides in head-first to score a two-run, inside-the-ballpark homer against Archbishop Bergan in 2019. Anderson was the honorary captain of the Journal Star’s 2019 Super-State team.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The commits keep rolling in for Nebraska baseball. 

Millard West infielder Max Anderson, named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, announced his pledge to join Will Bolt's program Monday evening.

Anderson, a high school senior, committed to Texas A&M in 2018 and signed with the Aggies in November. In a tweet, he wrote that he would no longer be attending Texas A&M "due to circumstances out of his control."

On his decision to commit to the Huskers, Anderson wrote, "I will be coming home and following my dreams by committing to Nebraska."

Anderson played a key role in Millard West's Class A crown last season, hitting .353 with a state-leading 10 home runs. He was the Journal Star's 2019 Super-State honorary captain. 

The Huskers also picked up a commit from CJ Hood on Monday, a 2021 outfielder/pitcher from Norris. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Will Bolt introduced as Nebraska's head baseball coach

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News