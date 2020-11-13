Memories of cornerstone 1998 recruiting class evident with latest crop of Husker baseball prospects

Besides eight home-grown recruits — Jackson Brockett, Drew Christo, Luke Jessen and Kyle Randazzo of Elkhorn; CJ Hood of Hickman; Max Petersen of Lincoln; and Matthew Guthmiller and Corbin Hawkins of Omaha — Nebraska pulled a player out of Canada, just as it did in 1998. The Huskers also brought in a player form Hawaii, just as it did in 1998. And just as it did in 1998, NU signed one player from Texas.

Bolt was the Texas native in that 1998 class. This year it's pitcher Chandler Benson.

"We were very fortunate in our state that we had quality players that we felt like could help us win," Bolt said. "And you add in five or six other states, and you add in Canada, and you end up getting a lot of the same type of players that I played with, quite frankly, here at Nebraska.

"Guys that come to work every day to get better and play a certain way and think about their teammates in a certain way, and we felt like we were able to find some really talented players from a lot of the same places that we’re going to continue to go to the well for."

The Nebraska group has largely played together for most of their lives. They're familiar with each other, and helped peer recruit each other to Lincoln. They know, just as the 1998 group did, the talent that resides in the state.