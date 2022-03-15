McCarville's gem, more clutch offense as Huskers 'break out' in win vs. New Mexico State

Dawson McCarville had seen New Mexico State before, but New Mexico State had never seen McCarville quite like this.

Nebraska's senior pitcher struck out a career-high 10 batters while allowing one hit over six innings of work, and the Huskers put things to bed early in a 12-6 win over the Aggies at Haymarket Park.

New Mexico State (9-5), which had played its first 13 games of the season in its home park, came to Lincoln with a .323 team batting average that ranked 15th in the country.

But all the Aggies could muster off McCarville was a fourth-inning single off the bat of Gunner Antillon as the right-hander retired the first nine batters he faced and allowed just two other baserunners on a pair of walks.

"I always think I'm in for a good night," McCarville said after the game. "But obviously striking out the first three is a pretty big deal. The defense made good plays behind me, so as a team I knew we were playing good."

It marked the second straight season McCarville put together a strong start against the Aggies. Last April while pitching for Grand Canyon, McCarville struck out seven Aggies in seven shutout innings in a Western Athletic Conference game.

McCarville dropped his ERA from 5.27 to 3.66 with the performance. He also struck out three in a row in the fourth — after Antillon's single and a walk put runners on first and second with none out — to keep momentum in Nebraska's dugout.

"When it's 6-0 and they get the first two guys on, that was the turning point of the game for me," Bolt said. "When he went punch-punch-punch there, and then we scored two right behind that to stretch the lead.

Nebraska (6-9) scored three runs in each of the first six innings to give McCarville plenty of cushion. Freshman Josh Caron rapped a two-run single in the first inning, and Griffin Everitt continued his hot streak at the plate with a two-run homer in the second.

The shot gave Everitt three home runs in his last six at-bats.

Caron, Max Anderson, Brice Matthews each had two hits for Nebraska, which scored twice in the fourth inning and four times in the seventh to break things wide open. Anderson finished with three RBIs.

Anderson's two-run single in the seventh was the big blow as NU scored double-digit runs for the second time this season.

"It was just nice to be able to break out as a team, honestly. I think it kind of helps when all the other guys are going good; it just relieves all the pressure and just lets you play baseball," Anderson said. "I think it's just us simple-ing it down and just hitting, playing baseball, and I think it is kind of turning (around)."

New Mexico State strung together two singles and a walk in the ninth inning before Kevin Jimenez blasted a grand slam to get the Aggies on the board.

NMSU, coached by former Husker assistant Mike Kirby and former NU player and graduate assistant Michael Pritchard, also brought a pair of former Lincoln high school standouts with them on the roster. Lincoln East graduate Austin Schneider entered as a substitute in the late innings. Lincoln Southwest graduate Brandon Doty is a right-handed pitcher for the Aggies.

The teams will meet again at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.

