Max Anderson's detoured journey to the Nebraska baseball program 'worked out perfect'

"It was very comforting knowing that there really wasn't much homework to be learned about the school, and I kind of knew everything about it already," he said. "(The players) made me feel like everybody down there really, really wanted me. It's going to help that I'm going to be playing with a bunch of guys that I'm very familiar with.

"I think with the Nebraska team chemistry that we're going to have down there, it makes something pretty special."

Anderson was one of the state's top high school shortstops for multiple seasons, but he says he can play anywhere in the infield. He hit .366 and tallied 26 RBIs while scoring 27 runs as a junior in helping the Wildcats capture the Class A state championship.

"He's an electric player, and something special always happens when he's at the plate, not just the home runs, but with clutch hits," Millard West coach Steve Frey told the Journal Star in 2019.

With no high school baseball season this past spring, Anderson did the next best thing. He and his father went to a hardware store, bought some netting and put it up in their basement so Anderson could keep his swing going, hitting foam balls.