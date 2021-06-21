Max Anderson tabbed as second-team freshman All-American

The spoils of a brilliant freshman season continue to roll in for Nebraska baseball's Max Anderson.

The Millard West graduate was named a second-team freshman All-American by Perfect Game/Rawlings on Monday. The honor joins a list of achievements for Anderson, who was named the Big Ten freshman of the year earlier this month.

While his defense came on strong toward the end of the season, Anderson's bat added a dangerous presence in the Huskers' lineup.

He recorded a .332 batting average and had 61 hits — both marks were the second-best on the team. Anderson also showed slugging ability, hitting seven home runs and producing 32 RBIs in 45 games.

Anderson marks the third consecutive season the Huskers have had a freshman All-American — Leighton Banjoff (2020) and Colby Gomes (2019).

