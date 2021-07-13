Mason Ornelas turns sour ending at Texas A&M into new start with Husker baseball team

"Just being a part of a team that can make a run to Omaha, and have goals like that, hopefully win back-to-back Big Ten championships, that's a team I want to be a part of."

A right-hander, Ornelas struck out 42 and walked 12 out of the bullpen in the recently completed season for the Aggies, allowing 21 earned runs in 37 innings pitched for a 5.11 ERA. His 18 appearances were tied for the fourth-most on A&M's staff.

As a freshman in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Ornelas made five appearances and threw 6⅓ innings, striking out nine and walking one with a 1.42 ERA, and was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.

Ornelas has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The transfer is the first major public move for Nebraska as it begins restocking its pitching staff after closer Spencer Schwellenbach, starter Cade Povich, and reliever Cam Wynne were all picked in the MLB Draft. Schwellenbach and Wynne are off to the pros, while Povich will almost certainly go that direction as well.

Ornelas hopes to earn a starting job when he arrives in Lincoln.