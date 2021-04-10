Maryland slugs past Nebraska baseball team to even series

Maryland gave Nebraska a taste of its own medicine.

Scoring in a variety of ways, and taking advantage of NU's mistakes late, the Terrapins took down the Huskers 10-7 on Saturday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

Maryland hit three home runs — a solo, a two-run and a three-run — to erase a 5-1 Nebraska lead the Huskers built by scoring five in the third inning.

Then, leading 8-7 in the top of the ninth, the Terps (10-11) loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter, then scored two insurance runs with two outs on a wild pitch and a throwing error.

Nebraska pitching had not walked a Maryland batter Saturday until the ninth inning.

The Terps piled up 13 hits to Nebraska's seven as NU struggled to get anything going outside of a five-run third inning that featured Joe Acker's fourth double of the weekend.

However, four of Nebraska's seven hits came in the inning as the Huskers managed just a pair of singles and Max Anderson's sixth-inning solo home run the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Maryland's No. 2 through No. 7 hitters each had two hits. That included Benjamin Cowels, whose three-run homer in the fifth was his Big Ten-leading 10th of the season.