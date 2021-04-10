 Skip to main content
Maryland slugs past Nebraska baseball team to even series
Maryland slugs past Nebraska baseball team to even series

  Updated
Maryland vs. Nebraska, 4.10

Nebraska’s Cam Chick (29) steals third base as the throw from Maryland catcher Justin Vought gets past the Terps' third baseman, allowing Chick to score in the third inning Saturday at Haymarket Park.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Maryland gave Nebraska a taste of its own medicine.

Scoring in a variety of ways, and taking advantage of NU's mistakes late, the Terrapins took down the Huskers 10-7 on Saturday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

Maryland hit three home runs — a solo, a two-run and a three-run — to erase a 5-1 Nebraska lead the Huskers built by scoring five in the third inning.

Then, leading 8-7 in the top of the ninth, the Terps (10-11) loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter, then scored two insurance runs with two outs on a wild pitch and a throwing error.

Nebraska pitching had not walked a Maryland batter Saturday until the ninth inning. 

The Terps piled up 13 hits to Nebraska's seven as NU struggled to get anything going outside of a five-run third inning that featured Joe Acker's fourth double of the weekend.

However, four of Nebraska's seven hits came in the inning as the Huskers managed just a pair of singles and Max Anderson's sixth-inning solo home run the rest of the way.

Meanwhile, Maryland's No. 2 through No. 7 hitters each had two hits. That included Benjamin Cowels, whose three-run homer in the fifth was his Big Ten-leading 10th of the season.

Jaxon Hallmark was the only Husker with more than one hit, finishing 2-for-4.

Check back for updates to this story and photos from the game

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Husker men's basketball/baseball reporter

A Ravenna native, Chris covers the University of Nebraska men's basketball team and assists with football coverage. He spent nearly 10 years covering sports at the Kearney Hub and nearly four years at the Springfield News-Leader in Springfield, Mo.

