Maryland claims top seed, Rutgers makes first appearance in Big Ten baseball tournament

The 40th Big Ten baseball tournament will run Wednesday through Sunday at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

After a two-year hiatus, the Big Ten Tournament returns with an eight-team, five-day, double-elimination format. Every tournament game will be televised live on BTN.

So far, five teams know their seeding while the rest await the completion of this weekend's games. Maryland (44-10, 18-5 Big Ten) earned the top spot after winning the regular-season conference title outright. Rutgers (41-14, 17-7) will be the No. 2-seed and make its first appearance since joining the Big Ten in 2015.

Ohio State is the reigning Big Ten Tournament champion, winning its conference record-tying 10th title in 2019. There was no tournament held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related schedule adjustments.

The tournament winner will earn the Big Ten's automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, with that bracket to be revealed at 11 a.m. May 30 on ESPN2.

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT

At Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Wednesday's games

Game 1--No. 3-seed Illinois (31-20, 17-7) vs. No. 6-seed, 9 a.m.

Game 2--No. 2 Rutgers (41-14, 17-7) vs. No. 7-seed, 1 p.m.

Game 3--No. 1 Maryland (44-10, 18-5) vs. No. 8-seed, 5 p.m.

Game 4--No. 4 Iowa (32-17, 16-7) vs. No. 5 Michigan (28-25, 12-12), 9 p.m.

