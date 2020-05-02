Majority of seniors set to return to Husker baseball team next year after season cancellation

It appears five of the six Nebraska baseball seniors who had their seasons canceled this year will be back for another shot next season.
As of the beginning of May, NU volunteer assistant Danny Marcuzzo said, the Huskers are expecting the majority of their seniors to return. Of course, it's important to keep in mind that the world in the wake of coronavirus continues to evolve.
"We sat down with all of them and just said 'Hey, what do you want to do?'" Marcuzzo said of meeting with NU's seniors after the season was canceled in mid-March. "And they all want to come back, and that's where we're at right now."
While none of the five players — Gareth Stroh, Ty Roseberry, Mojo Hagge, Luke Roskam and Joe Acker — have made an official announcement, Nebraska is preparing to have them back whenever things return to normal.
Only Ben Klenke, who graduated this spring, will not return. Klenke had not appeared in a game for NU in 2020 before the season was stopped.
Marcuzzo, who coordinates Nebraska's efforts to place its players in the various summer collegiate leagues around the country, said at least three of the seniors will try to play summer baseball if a path to do so presents itself.
Hagge is set to head to the Alaska Baseball League while Roskam and Stroh are set for the Northwoods League. Acker is rehabbing a leg injury and could participate in the "back half" of a summer season, Marcuzzo said.
Roseberry, an agricultural economics major who already had an internship lined up for this summer, will focus on strength and conditioning while still taking advantage of his internship opportunity, Marcuzzo added.
"Usually you wouldn't even think to place your seniors (in a summer league)," Marcuzzo said. "In the fall we're going, 'They're either going to get drafted or they're going to go on and get a job and work in the real world.' And this year we kind of had to scramble to get those guys placed too."
After the NCAA canceled all of its spring championships March 12 and the various conferences around the country followed soon after, one of the first questions to come up was eligibility for spring athletes.
The NCAA ruled March 30 to give all spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility, and provided provisions to account for the potential increase in roster sizes.
Baseball normally has a roster limit of 35 with 11.7 scholarships per program.
Teams will be allowed to carry more athletes on scholarship next season, as well, to account for incoming recruits and athletes in their final year of eligibility who decide to return. It will be left up to each school how it allocates scholarship resources for athletes who were in their final year of eligibility this year and who decide to return. Schools will be able to offer less aid to those athletes next year, or match what was provided this year.
Currently, Nebraska is set to add nine scholarship players and three walk-ons with its 2020 recruiting class.
