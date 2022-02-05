Longtime Husker baseball coach John Sanders dies at 76

John Sanders, a Nebraska native who won more than 750 games during his 20-year tenure as the Huskers' baseball coach, died earlier this week after a battle with cancer.

Sanders was 76 years old.

Sanders went 767-453-1 as NU's coach from 1978-1997, setting a Nebraska record for coaching wins that stood until current softball coach Rhonda Revelle passed him in 2013.

The Huskers had nine 40-win seasons under Sanders and went to the NCAA Tournament three times, the last in 1985.

A Grand Island native, Sanders was a standout prep athlete in football, basketball, and track and field for Grand Island High School — he set a state discus record as a high school senior in 1964. He was inducted into the Nebraska Sports Hall of Fame in 2002.

But it was baseball where he would make his life.

He signed a contract with the Kansas City Athletics out of high school, and played more than 200 games in the minor leagues, with one appearance as a pinch-runner at the major-league level.

He joined Nebraska as an assistant coach in 1977 and took over the head job from Tony Sharpe in 1978. Under Sanders, the Huskers made NCAA regional appearances in 1979, 1980, and 1985.

After being fired by Nebraska in 1997, Sanders returned to professional baseball where he spent nine seasons in the Boston Red Sox organization as a manager of the team's then-Gulf Coast League affiliate, and later as a scout based in Georgia. He was also a scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

