 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live updates: Nebraska, Arkansas knotted 2-2 after six innings in regional final
0 Comments
topical featured

Live updates: Nebraska, Arkansas knotted 2-2 after six innings in regional final

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Arkansas, 6.7

The Huskers celebrate Luke Roskam's solo home run during an NCAA regional final Monday at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

 POOL VIA SEC MEDIA

Here we go. Game 7 of the Fayetteville Regional, and Round 3 between Nebraska and Arkansas is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2. 

The winner advances to a super regional. The loser is eliminated. Intrigued yet? We haven't even gotten to the storylines yet. …

Game prep

Preview >> Huskers, Razorbacks both chase history as regional title tilt nears

Recap >> 'You got to have that fight': Huskers force winner-take-all regional final with gritty win over No. 1 Arkansas

Recap >> Perry, Schwellenbach deliver as Huskers force winner-take-all game against No. 1 Arkansas

Recap >> Huskers "confident" after offensive onslaught sends NU to first regional final since 2007

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Recap >> Mistakes handcuff Huskers in loss to top-ranked Arkansas

Recap >> Chick's game-turning blast, Frank's relief outing key Husker rally, and sets up showdown with Hogs

Notebook >> Koty Frank, from a tiny map dot in Oklahoma, embraces the unexpected to lead Huskers in crucial moment

Feature >> There's business to tend to, but potential Bolt-Van Horn matchup hangs over Fayetteville regional

Notebook >> Could Schwellenbach see extended mound time in Arkansas? Plus, Northeastern's pitching situation and Bolt's decision

Feature >> Infielder or pitcher in pros? Schwellenbach takes unique skill set to larger stage

Sipple column >> Bolt's trust in assistants allows him to be the 'big-picture' coach he desires to be

Sipple column >> Yes, the draw is a bear, but don't count NU out of anything, Childress says

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events are making a comeback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News