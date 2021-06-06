 Skip to main content
Live updates: Huskers go 2-0 to force a winner-take-all against Arkansas
Live updates: Huskers go 2-0 to force a winner-take-all against Arkansas

  Updated
Nebraska vs. Arkansas, 6.6

Nebraska's Kyle Perry throws a pitch against Arkansas during their NCAA regional game on Sunday in Fayetteville.

 Z LONG, Omaha World-Herald

Spencer Schwellenbach doubled in a run and Griffin Everitt drove in two more as Nebraska took a 5-3 lead over top-ranked Arkansas in the fifth inning Sunday.

Nebraska got on the board first against the top-ranked Razorbacks in the Fayetteville Regional final behind Jaxon Hallmark's solo shot in the first to make it 1-0 before Arkansas took a 3-1 lead.

But Nebraska responded with a run in the third before Schwellenbach tied it in the fifth. Griffin Everitt untied it with a two-run single. Schwellenbach held the Hogs scoreless the rest of the way.

Following a Saturday night loss to the hosts, Nebraska bounced back in an elimination game against New Jersey Institute of Technology earlier in the day, winning 18-4 to set up the rematch with No. 1 overall national seed Arkansas. The game is being shown on ESPN2.

If the Huskers win, they would face Arkansas again on Monday.

