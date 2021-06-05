Live updates: Arkansas beats Nebraska 5-1 in winner's bracket game at Fayetteville Regional

While fans shook their heads at the NCAA sending the Huskers to the home of the No. 1 team in the country for regionals, NU players and coaches repeated similar refrains.

"This team is built for that," Joe Acker said. "If we want to get where we want to get, we've got to beat them at some point," Spencer Schwellenbach said.

After hitting a momentum-shifting home run in Friday night's win, Cam Chick said, "These are the moments you live for, being able to play the best."

Well, now it's go-time.

Both the Huskers and Hogs shrugged off early deficits in opening-round action Friday to set up the top-billed matchup at Baum Stadium.

Follow along with us.

Game prep