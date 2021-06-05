 Skip to main content
Live updates: Arkansas beats Nebraska 5-1 in winner's bracket game at Fayetteville Regional
Live updates: Arkansas beats Nebraska 5-1 in winner's bracket game at Fayetteville Regional

Nebraska vs. Arkansas, 6.5

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn (left) meets with Nebraska coach Will Bolt before an NCAA regional baseball game Saturday at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

 POOL VIA SEC MEDIA

While fans shook their heads at the NCAA sending the Huskers to the home of the No. 1 team in the country for regionals, NU players and coaches repeated similar refrains.

"This team is built for that," Joe Acker said. "If we want to get where we want to get, we've got to beat them at some point," Spencer Schwellenbach said.

After hitting a momentum-shifting home run in Friday night's win, Cam Chick said, "These are the moments you live for, being able to play the best."

Well, now it's go-time.

Both the Huskers and Hogs shrugged off early deficits in opening-round action Friday to set up the top-billed matchup at Baum Stadium.

Follow along with us. 

Game prep

Scouting report >> What to watch and who to watch in the Fayetteville baseball regional

Recap >> Chick's game-turning blast, Frank's relief outing key Husker rally, and sets up showdown with Hogs

Notebook >> Koty Frank, from a tiny map dot in Oklahoma, embraces the unexpected to lead Huskers in crucial moment

Feature >> There's business to tend to, but potential Bolt-Van Horn matchup hangs over Fayetteville regional

Notebook >> Could Schwellenbach see extended mound time in Arkansas? Plus, Northeastern's pitching situation and Bolt's decision

Feature >> Infielder or pitcher in pros? Schwellenbach takes unique skill set to larger stage

Sipple column >> Bolt's trust in assistants allows him to be the 'big-picture' coach he desires to be

Sipple column >> Yes, the draw is a bear, but don't count NU out of anything, Childress says

