Live updates: Arkansas beats Nebraska 5-1 in winner's bracket game at Fayetteville Regional

While fans shook their heads at the NCAA sending the Huskers to the home of the No. 1 team in the country for regionals, NU players and coaches repeated similar refrains.
"This team is built for that," Joe Acker said. "If we want to get where we want to get, we've got to beat them at some point," Spencer Schwellenbach said.
After hitting a momentum-shifting home run in Friday night's win, Cam Chick said, "These are the moments you live for, being able to play the best."
Well, now it's go-time.
Both the Huskers and Hogs shrugged off early deficits in opening-round action Friday to set up the top-billed matchup at Baum Stadium.
Follow along with us.
Game prep
Scouting report >> What to watch and who to watch in the Fayetteville baseball regional
Recap >> Chick's game-turning blast, Frank's relief outing key Husker rally, and sets up showdown with Hogs
Notebook >> Koty Frank, from a tiny map dot in Oklahoma, embraces the unexpected to lead Huskers in crucial moment
Feature >> There's business to tend to, but potential Bolt-Van Horn matchup hangs over Fayetteville regional
Notebook >> Could Schwellenbach see extended mound time in Arkansas? Plus, Northeastern's pitching situation and Bolt's decision