Lincoln Southeast's Buettenback commits to Husker baseball team

One of the top young athletes in Lincoln has committed to the Nebraska baseball team.
Max Buettenback, a sophomore at Lincoln Southeast, announced Saturday afternoon his intention to play for Will Bolt and the Huskers.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Buettenback is the third member of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class, joining Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman and Texas standout Travis Sykora.
He'll continue a family tradition of playing high-level sports.
His father is Ben Buettenback, a Hastings native who played football at Nebraska from 1995-99. The elder Buettenback appeared in 28 games as a reserve linebacker. His mother, Megan, was a three-sport athlete in high school.
An uncle, Bo Buettenback, played basketball for another Big Red. Bo spent his four-year college career at Cornell, where he played in 97 games with 37 starts and averaged 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He is currently the boys basketball coach at Ralston.
Dad and uncle are legendary prep sports figures in Hastings, where they teamed up to lead Hastings to the 1993 Class A state football championship. Ben also played on Hastings' 1994 Class B title team.
Another uncle, Matt Vrzal, was an offensive lineman at Nebraska from 1992-96.
Max is a fine football player in his on right. A running back and linebacker, he was a dominant force on Lincoln Southeast's freshman team last season before joining the varsity squad late in the year. He saw time in Southeast's regular season finale against Lincoln Northeast, rushing for 31 yards and a touchdown. He also scored a touchdown Friday night in the Knights' win over Kearney.
He also took part on the Warren Academy Top Prospects Showcase in July, competing alongside such names as NU tight end commit Thomas Fidone and Norris tight end James Carnie.
Buettenback isn't too bad on the baseball diamond, either. He hit .500 with a .616 on base percentage and a .741 slugging percentage in 29 games this summer for Nebraska Prospects 2023.
One of his teammates on that squad is Timmerman.
