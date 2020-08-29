Lincoln Southeast's Buettenback commits to Husker baseball team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the top young athletes in Lincoln has committed to the Nebraska baseball team.

Max Buettenback, a sophomore at Lincoln Southeast, announced Saturday afternoon his intention to play for Will Bolt and the Huskers.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Buettenback is the third member of Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class, joining Beatrice's Tucker Timmerman and Texas standout Travis Sykora.

He'll continue a family tradition of playing high-level sports.

His father is Ben Buettenback, a Hastings native who played football at Nebraska from 1995-99. The elder Buettenback appeared in 28 games as a reserve linebacker. His mother, Megan, was a three-sport athlete in high school.

An uncle, Bo Buettenback, played basketball for another Big Red. Bo spent his four-year college career at Cornell, where he played in 97 games with 37 starts and averaged 4.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He is currently the boys basketball coach at Ralston.

Dad and uncle are legendary prep sports figures in Hastings, where they teamed up to lead Hastings to the 1993 Class A state football championship. Ben also played on Hastings' 1994 Class B title team.