Lincoln native, all-time Husker great Alex Gordon talks retirement, NU baseball and more

He's also one of the most beloved figures in Royals history. He was at the center of a run that captivated a starved city, ultimately reaching its peak with a World Series title in 2015. His career arc is the way these things are supposed to happen.

His longtime manager Ned Yost once called him the "mold for a perfect player."

The post-baseball Gordon still lives in Kansas City. Maybe that makes sense. He's beloved there. Fans lined up to see him throw a ceremonial first pitch before a game in April. Some called for a statue when he retired.

“It’s kind of our home now,” Gordon said. “I spent 15-20 years there. We’ve built a foundation there with friends and our kids have activities, school, stuff like that. We miss Lincoln and Nebraska, but Kansas City is close enough that we can come back and forth, so it’s a good setup that we have.”

Like many of us, Gordon was fixated on Husker baseball in June. Fresh off a Big Ten title, Nebraska made a run to a regional final, where it pushed national top seed Arkansas to a winner-go-home showdown in Fayetteville.

When Gordon watches, it packs an extra sentimental punch.