Lincoln native Alex Gordon retiring from baseball, the Royals announce

Alex Gordon, one of greatest professional athletes to come out of Nebraska, is retiring from baseball.

After numerous Gold Gloves and a World Series ring, the Lincoln Southeast graduate, ex-Husker and life-long Royal will call it a career when the regular season concludes this weekend, the Kansas Royals announced Thursday.

Gordon, 36, was with the Royals for all 14 years of his professional career. He played a big part in Kansas City's run to the 2015 World Series title. It is unclear if Gordon will play in the Royals' final series of the season.

Gordon, a highly rated prospect coming out of college, struggled early in his pro career, but then he found a home in left field and his career took off.

The Lincoln native won seven Gold Gloves and was a three-time All-Star.

It was Gordon's game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series against the Mets that set the tone for the Royals in that series.

Gordon is batting .211 with four homers, 11 RBIs and 15 runs scored during the shortened MLB season.