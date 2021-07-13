Lincoln High grad, Husker pitcher Wynne taken in 20th round of MLB Draft

A third Nebraska baseball player was picked in the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday when Lincoln High graduate Cam Wynne was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wynne was picked in the 20th and final round with the 595th overall pick. There are 612 total picks in this year's draft.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Wynne was a key piece of NU's bullpen with his mid-90s fastball, striking out 19 in 17⅓ innings over 17 appearances. He gave up more than one run in an appearance just once — of the six runs he allowed all season, three came April 30 against Rutgers.

Wynn started his career at Johnson County Community College, striking out 38 batters in 29 appearances over two seasons. He then transferred to Texas A&M, where he made two relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

