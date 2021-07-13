Lincoln High grad, Husker pitcher Wynne taken in 20th round of MLB Draft

A third Nebraska baseball player was picked in the Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday when Lincoln High graduate Cam Wynne was taken by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Wynne was picked in the 20th and final round with the 595th overall pick. There are 612 total picks in this year's draft.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Wynne was a key piece of NU's bullpen with his mid-90s fastball, striking out 19 in 17⅓ innings over 17 appearances. He gave up more than one run in an appearance just once — of the six runs he allowed all season, three came April 30 against Rutgers.
Wynn started his career at Johnson County Community College, striking out 38 batters in 29 appearances over two seasons. He then transferred to Texas A&M, where he made two relief appearances during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Check back for updates to this story
The centerpiece: The stories that have highlighted the Journal Star's sports sections in July
The big headline. The big photo. The centerpiece. We've collected the stories that have stood out the most this month.
“It means everything to all of us, our fans, our administration and our players," said Mississippi State coach Chris Lemonis after the Bulldogs' 9-0 clinching win Wednesday over Vanderbilt.
On the first day student-athletes could begin making money on their name, image, and likeness, several Nebraska athletes took advantage of the…
Adi Kunalic would have loved to have the opportunity in his playing days that Nebraska's college athletes have in front of them now.
State college women's athlete of year: After two national titles, Concordia's Puelz still wants to raise the bar
An indoor-outdoor national championship sweep was a huge accomplishment for Concordia pole vaulter Josie Puelz, but she thinks there's more to come.
State college men's athlete of year: After nearly giving up on track, Reitzell finds a home at Midland and two national titles
Shandon Reitzell was primed for a big meet.
It started with pen and paper. It will end with memories and see-you-laters.
In back-to-back groups the six players have combined to win 11 major championship on the regular professional tour, in addition to numerous other majors on the Champions Tour.
A reader points out that a certain columnist gets "worked up" when Husker fans show Fred Hoiberg more grace than they show Scott Frost.
Nebraska's Spencer Schwellenbach could be selected as a pitcher or as a position player in the MLB Draft, which starts Sunday.
Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.