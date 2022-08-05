 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln East standout pitcher Jalen Worthley flips commitment to Nebraska

  • Updated
051422-owh-spo-statebaseball-pic-cm008.jpg

A dragonfly zooms past Lincoln East's Jalen Worthley as he throws the games first pitch against Elkhorn South during the Nebraska state baseball tournament on Friday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD

Lincoln East ace pitcher Jalen Worthley announced Friday his commitment to Nebraska.

Worthley had been committed to San Jose State. His tweet Friday was short and simple: "i’m staying home. GBR!"

Plus a corn emoji, of course.

The lefthander is coming off an outstanding senior season at East, where he went 8-0 with a 0.84 ERA in 44 innings and struck out 68 batters.

"Jalen leaves East as the most decorated pitcher in school history. Jalen was a tone-setter for us and an incredible leader," East coach Mychal Lanik said earlier this summer. "Watching him pitch up close was one of the greatest joys I’ve had in my coaching career."

Nebraska coach Will Bolt and company have been busy this summer — the Huskers will now welcome in 24 new players.

Worthley features a four-pitch mix: four-seam fastball (88-92 mph), slider (78-81), curveball and changeup.

Worthley earned several accolades this summer, including city player of the year and first-team Super-State honors. Prep Baseball Report tabbed Worthley its Nebraska player of the year.

Worthley's brother, Jeter, is a sophomore catcher at East. He's committed to Michigan.

