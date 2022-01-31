Light on hair, Husker baseball team raises nearly $24K for fight against pediatric brain cancer

It's unclear if the Nebraska baseball team's equipment crew had to measure the Huskers for new caps over the weekend.

That's because, on Friday, NU players and coaches took turns getting their heads shaved to cap off a months-long fundraising event to help fight pediatric brain cancer.

Partnering with the Vs. Cancer campaign, the Huskers have raised nearly $24,000 since last fall with proceeds being split between child life programs in local hospitals and national pediatric brain tumor research.

"Some of (the hair) is going to grow back probably better than others, but it was a fun deal we did and just kind of a team-bonding thing," NU coach Will Bolt said last week. "We went all-in on it."

The tradition is one that has come from Texas A&M, where Rob Childress and a staff that included all of the Huskers' current coaches began the partnership with Vs. Cancer around five or six years ago.

College and high school programs around the country participate. This year more than $400,000 has been raised nationally.

"We did it year after year and it just felt like it was always a good cause," Bolt said. "So just being able to give back that way, and again, it's something that everybody does together right before practice starts."

The head-shaving was probably tougher for some players than others. NU pitcher Shay Schanaman called out infielder Efry Cervantes as the guy most reluctant to see his locks go. Freshman Jaxon Jelkin, who showed up to Lincoln with nearly shoulder-length hair, is fully buzzed.

A small sacrifice to make, Schanaman said.

"We did a lot of good things where it's a lot of money for kids that need it," Schanaman said. "And I know shaving our heads, that's the least we can do it for sure for all the kids out there."

According to Nebraska's Vs. Cancer team page, sophomore pitcher Emmett Olson is NU's leading fundraiser with $5,632 raised. Hawaii native Jadon Arakaki had 26 people donate in his name. Lance Harvell led the coaching staff with $1,236 raised.

And last year's Big Ten freshman of the year, Max Anderson, led the way in pleased parents.

"It's the first time I've had short hair in I don't know how long, so that's weird. It feels so weird with a hat on," Anderson said. "My mom's happy though.

"It's a great cause. Like Shay said, it's the least we could do."

Husker players knew in the fall they would be raising money for the foundation. It wasn't until a "little bit into it," Anderson said, that the Huskers found out the clippers would come out in January.

"I mean, I think a few of us knew that they did that when all these coaches were at Texas A&M and we kind of had all heard about it and kind of speculated that was going to come," Anderson said.

"And then once we found out we, there was mixed emotions, but we knew it was for a good cause. And, I mean, some of us look a little scary, so it might be good."

