'Let's throw down': Frank, NU relievers combine to throw one-hitter as Husker baseball edges BYU 1-0

For one night, one was enough.

Nebraska's Oklahoma connection delivered in a pitchers' duel as Koty Frank took a no-hitter into the top of the seventh inning and Nick Wimmers delivered the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the same frame of the Huskers' 1-0 win over BYU at Haymarket Park.

Both players attended Eastern Oklahoma State College before transferring to NU.

NU (13-18) managed just three hits in its first game since being held to two hits against Rutgers on Sunday.

That was enough against BYU (17-13), which had one hit. It was the first combined one-hitter for a Nebraska pitching staff since March 2019, when Nate Fisher, Robbie Palkert and Colby Gomes combined to get the job done against Baylor.

"I'd like to say that it can get us going and get us sparked. Obviously, we've had our lows hittingwise, but there's been plenty of moments this year where we can take something and run with it," Wimmers said of his hit. "I think that this could really spark us, and move us into the second half of the season. It's not how you start, it's how you finish."

Neither team mustered anything through the first six innings, with Frank hitting a batter in the fourth inning and BYU starter Jack Sterner issuing a walk in the fifth.

BYU's Jacob Wilk shot a two-out single into right field for the Cougars' first hit off Frank, in the sixth inning. That brought Frank's night to a close after seven strikeouts and no walks, one week after NU held him out of his spot in the rotation as a precautionary measure after the senior didn't feel 100% heading into last weekend.

Frank's 6 2/3 innings matched his season best, which came in his first start of the season March 4 against Northwestern State. That start was also the last time Frank didn't allow a run.

"I was hoping for 70 pitches, maybe, from him. That means he was doing great," NU coach Will Bolt said of Frank, who threw 88 pitches. "He looked great, he felt great, he kept telling us he was great. You let your eyes tell you that stuff.

"He didn't throw any stressful pitches, either. That helped. He stayed in the windup, and he was masterful."

But Frank's outing was only good enough to match Sterner until the seventh.

"I love it. I'm a competitor, so I always love being in a big dog fight," Frank said. "Obviously their dude also has a no-hitter going, so it's like, 'All right, let's go, let's throw down.'"

Sterner, like Frank, struck out seven before giving up a leadoff single to Garrett Anglim in the bottom of the seventh inning. A double play off the bat of Max Anderson quickly erased the threat.

Then Griffin Everitt blooped a double just inside the right-field line, and Wimmers guided a single into shallow left to score Everitt from second base for the game's first run.

Tyler Martin and Braxton Bragg finished off the one-hitter for NU.

Juco catcher picks Huskers: The Huskers picked up a commitment from junior college catcher Ben Columbus Thursday afternoon.

Columbus, a freshman at Wharton County Community College in Texas, is batting .372 with nine home runs and 52 RBI in 45 games for Wharton County. Nearly half of his 58 hits have gone for extra bases.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, native leads Wharton County in homers, doubles, RBI and runs scored while ranking second in batting average.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.