Legacy secure, Lincoln native Alex Gordon retires from professional baseball

And in Game 1 of that 2015 World Series against the New York Mets, it was Gordon's game-tying home run in that produced a cathartic roar and provided the image that many expect will be the template for Gordon's statue someday — the kid from Lincoln, rounding first base, right arm extended, right index finger in the air — the hero for the team he grew up watching.

"I'm very fortunate, very lucky that I was, first of all, given this opportunity," Gordon said. "I was a little kid in Nebraska playing baseball and wanted to just play for any MLB team possible.

"But being fortunate and lucky enough to get drafted by the team that you grew up watching was pretty ideal, I would say. And then to be able to play your whole career with that team — very humbled by that, very fortunate, and very blessed."

Gordon said he knew once the MLB's shortened season got going that this would be his final go-around. He was batting .211 with four homers, 11 RBIs and 15 runs heading into the final four games of the year, against Detroit.

He has 190 career homers, 749 career RBIs and 357 career doubles. He is sixth in Royals franchise history in games played (1,748), hits (1,641), runs scored (866), RBIs and at-bats (6,377). He also ranks fourth in club history in home runs and fifth in doubles.