Late strikeouts spoil Husker comeback as NU drops to Omaha: 'We've got to keep moving on'

OMAHA — The Nebraska baseball team has played two games at Tal Anderson Field, and the Huskers might not be in any kind of mood to ever come back.

Outplayed in every area through the game's first seven innings, the Huskers made things interesting against Omaha late before falling 6-5 on a chilly night.

The offense that scored 32 runs in three games at Ohio State just a few days prior managed only one unearned run through seven innings against a trio of Omaha pitchers while falling behind 6-1.

That included a first inning in which three straight Husker hitters produced with two outs, but no runs to show for it.

After a Max Anderson double and a Griffin Everitt walk, Garrett Anglim ripped a sharp single into left field, but Omaha outfielder Harrison Denk fired a strike to home plate to nail Anderson and end the inning.

It was a sign of things to come for Nebraska, which managed just three hits over the next six innings.

“They did a good job of coming out and were just ready to hit right away,” said Anderson, who finished 2-for-3 with two walks. “There’s a few plays that might have gone a different way if we were ready to play right away.

“They jumped on us right away and we were just playing from behind the whole way.”

The Huskers (12-15) rallied with a four-run eighth inning, getting a double from Anderson before Colby Gomes stepped in as a pinch hitter and tattooed a two-out, three-run home run into the teeth of a gusty northwest wind to get NU within 6-5.

Gomes had a chance to put NU in front in the top of the ninth after Nebraska loaded the bases with one out. But after Luke Sartori struck out swinging on a 3-2 pitch, Gomes met the same fate as the Mavericks exploded out of the dugout and Gomes and Omaha catcher Eduardo Rosario began jawing at each other.

NU hitters faced three straight 3-2 counts to end the game, with Josh Caron working a walk before the two strikeouts.

“Three 3-2 counts in a row where we could draw a walk and we don’t put the ball in play,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “Second and third, bases loaded, ball in play is at a premium and we weren’t able to do it.”

Omaha went to work right away against Nebraska starter Drew Christo to put the Huskers in an early hole.

Will Hanafan led off with a first-pitch single, then stole second and third, before a Mike Boeve single and an Eddie Satisky two-run double to put Omaha up 3-0 after one inning.

The Mavs (12-14) scored single runs in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to extend the lead.

When the teams met April 13 in Omaha, the Huskers managed three runs on just three hits as the Mavericks won with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

It was a similar celebration for the Mavericks this time, only with Omaha's players celebrating after back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.

Omaha is now 4-2 against Big Ten teams this season, holding a 2-1 record against Nebraska and a 2-1 mark against league-leading Rutgers, which comes to Lincoln this weekend for a three-game set.

Nebraska, meanwhile, now has one more loss than it suffered all of last season, and it has to flush another disappointing result that came after the strong weekend at Ohio State.

“We played so well against Ohio State, and I was hoping it would transfer,” Anderson said. “But it’s baseball. It’s going to happen to us, and we’ve got to keep on moving on, and move on to Rutgers now.”

