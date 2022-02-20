Lackluster Sunday outing drops Nebraska baseball team to 1-3 after opening weekend

The Nebraska baseball team got another abbreviated outing from its starting pitcher, and another slow day from its offense, and left its season-opening series at Sam Houston State with a 1-3 record after the Bearkats picked up a 6-3 win Sunday in Huntsville, Texas.

The Huskers trailed 6-0 after two innings after starting pitcher Braxton Bragg gave up two runs in the first and failed to record an out in the second as Sam Houston scored four times. Six of Sam Houston's first nine hitters recorded a hit.

Meanwhile, an offense that struggled much of the weekend didn't produce anything until the eighth inning as Nebraska heads back to Lincoln with plenty to work on.

In four games over the weekend, Nebraska's starting pitchers combined to allow 17 runs on 17 hits in just 10 1/3 total innings pitched.

Meanwhile, NU's defense committed multiple errors in three of the four games, which led to eight unearned runs, and Nebraska hitters struck out 43 times while drawing just 10 walks.

Nebraska finally broke through in the eighth inning Sunday, getting consecutive singles from Luke Jessen, Max Anderson and Colby Gomes to make it 6-1. A sac fly from Brice Matthews and a RBI single from Josh Caron followed to make it 6-3.

But after the Husker bullpen hung another zero in the top of the ninth — NU relievers held Sam Houston to just two hits after the second inning — the top of the Nebraska order went down 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth.

Nebraska will be back in Texas next weekend to take on TCU.

