Kopps' Superman effort, four-run eighth zap the energy out of Huskers' NCAA stay

"It was crazy. It’s the only place we’ve played away this year that had more than 200, 300 people. So we kind of embraced it," said NU left-hander Cade Povich. "With all the stuff that was going on, we just kind of took it under, and we decided we were going to be the team that was going to make the upset happen.

"It’s just unfortunate that it didn’t happen."

Solo home runs in the fifth and sixth innings, Arkansas' 100th and 101st of the season, tied the game. The first came from the bat of Casey Opitz, the younger brother of former Husker Jake Opitz. That fifth-inning shot jolted Arkansas' dugout, Van Horn said, and set the stage for the Razorbacks' rally.

Year 2 for Will Bolt ended with a 34-14 record, a Big Ten championship and a team meeting in shallow right field after NU came perhaps within inches of pushing the No. 1 overall national seed to the bottom of the ninth or beyond.

With two outs in the eighth inning, the Huskers couldn't corral a foul tip from Christian Franklin that would have been strike three and gotten the game to the ninth.

Instead, Franklin fouled off four two-strike pitches and worked a walk. Another walk followed. And a third walk after that as NU relievers threw 11 consecutive pitches that were called balls.