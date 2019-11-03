When it comes to defense, Alex Gordon remains a gold standard.
The Kansas City Royals outfielder won his seventh Gold Glove on Sunday. The honor goes to the top defensive players at each position.
Gordon also won Gold Gloves in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018. Only Frank White won more Gold Gloves with the Royals (eight).
The former Husker and Lincoln Southeast graduate had a .996 fielding percentage, and he made seven outfield assists. He has had 98 outfield assists since 2010, which is tied for the MLB lead in that time.
Gordon was charged with only two errors in 276 chances in left field, the fewest errors committed by a left fielder this year.
Whether Gordon takes a chance at an eighth Gold Glove remains to be seen. Gordon will be 36 in February, and the Royals recently declined a mutual $23 million option for 2020. That makes Gordon a free agent, though he could re-sign with the Royals for a smaller one-year deal.
Other 2019 Gold Glove winners:
American League: Oakland's Matt Olson (1B), Chicago's Yolmer Sanchez (2B), Cleveland's Francisco Lindor (SS), Oakland's Matt Chapman (3B), Cleveland's Roberto Perez (C), Boston's Mookie Betts (RF), Tampa Bay's Kevin Kiermaier (CF) and Arizona/Seattle's Mike Leake (P).
National League: Chicago's Anthony Rizzo (1B), St. Louis' Kolten Wong (2B), Arizona's Nick Ahmed (SS), Colorado's Nolan Arenado (3B), Arizona's David Peralta (LF), Milwaukee's Lorenzo Cain (CF), Los Angeles' Cody Bellinger (RF), Philadelphia's J.T. Realmuto (C) and Houston/Arizona's Zack Grienke (P).