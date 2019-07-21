Bubba Starling kept his plan of attack simple with his team down two in the ninth inning. He wanted to “see it up” and get a good pitch, according to The Kansas City Star.
Good plan, Bubba. He pulled a 2-2 fastball from Cleveland closer Brad Hand over the left-field wall and into the waiting glove of a spectator decked out in Kansas City Royals gear for the first major-league home run of his brief career.
“I missed a few early on his fastball and wanted to stay on it in case he tried to blow one by me,” said Starling, according to The Star. “I stayed on it and put a good swing on it.”
Unfortunately for Starling and his teammates, that solo homer only pulled the Royals within a run as they fell 5-4 in front of an announced 23,564 in the final game of a three-game set at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Hand, voted to his third consecutive All-Star Game this summer, converted his American League-leading 27th save in 28 tries. So, Starling's first home run was memorable in that sense. More than a few Nebraska fans surely feel good for Bubba, who was a member of the Huskers' 2011 football recruiting class before choosing to sign with the Royals organization, which made him the fifth overall pick.
His road to the majors was long and bumpy. Nice to see him turn on one.