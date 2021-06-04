 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join the conversation as the Huskers open the NCAA Tournament in Arkansas
0 Comments
topical

Join the conversation as the Huskers open the NCAA Tournament in Arkansas

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska NCAA Tournament, 6.3

Nebraska's Will Bolt chats with his team during practice on Thursday in Fayetteville ahead of the NCAA regional opener on Friday.

 ARKANSAS ATHLETICS

It's just about go-time in Arkansas.

The Huskers are set to open the postseason with a 7 p.m. first pitch against Northeastern at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

We'll be monitoring your thoughts, comments, concerns (?) and more during the action. Make sure we see you by tweeting @huskerextra, or at reporter Chris Basnett (@HuskerExtraCB), who has boots on the ground at the ballpark.

The essentials

Game time: 7 p.m.  | Watch: ESPN3  | Listen: Husker Sports Radio  

Game prep

Scouting report >> What to watch and who to watch in the Fayetteville baseball regional

Feature >> There's business to tend to, but potential Bolt-Van Horn matchup hangs over Fayetteville regional

Notebook >> Could Schwellenbach see extended mound time in Arkansas? Plus, Northeastern's pitching situation and Bolt's decision

Feature >> Infielder or pitcher in pros? Schwellenbach takes unique skill set to larger stage

Sipple column >> Bolt's trust in assistants allows him to be the 'big-picture' coach he desires to be

Sipple column >> Yes, the draw is a bear, but don't count NU out of anything, Childress says

The conversation

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News