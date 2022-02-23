Jake Bunz, a key piece of Nebraska baseball's pitching staff, to miss rest of season with arm injury

The season for a key piece of the Nebraska baseball team's bullpen lasted just four pitches.

NU coach Will Bolt confirmed Wednesday that reliever Jake Bunz will miss the rest of the season after suffering an arm injury in last weekend's series at Sam Houston State.

"It's tough. It's a difficult thing," Bolt said. "I just told him I love him, gave him a hug, and told him, 'Hey man, we'll get through it.'"

A fiery senior left-hander from Elkhorn, Bunz had a team-high 20 appearances for the Huskers in 2021 as the team went 34-14. He finished with 42 strikeouts and a 2.20 ERA in 32 2/3 innings while starting three games and coming out of the bullpen in 17 others.

That kind of versatility had Bunz in line for a critical role again this season — certainly as a inning-eating reliever, and potentially a midweek starter with Nebraska again playing midweek games.

But Bunz grabbed for his elbow and motioned to the dugout after just the fourth pitch of his appearance in Nebraska's Saturday win over Sam Houston. At the time, Bolt said on the radio, NU was hopeful it was just something that scared Bunz.

Nebraska doesn't yet have a definitive answer on what exactly the injury is, Bolt said, but it's clear the 6-foot-5, 240-pounder won't be back this season.

"Jake’s a baseball player. He wants to play baseball. And so I think he’s going to do what it takes to get back, and have a great attitude," Bolt said. "He’s been through it once before, and (he will) just come back better than ever."

The injury is the second major setback for Bunz, who underwent Tommy John surgery in May of 2019 after a year of junior college baseball.

It was during his recovery in the spring of 2020 that Nebraska reached out with an offer, which Bunz quickly accepted. The Huskers offered after several other schools had backed off after Bunz's initial injury.

"This is the spot I wanted to be. Just with the injury, not a lot of schools were giving me a look," Bunz said after committing to NU. "So Nebraska, it means a lot for them to reach out and talk to me now with recovering from arm surgery."

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

