'I've just always wanted to be a Husker': Southeast's Buettenback deepens family's NU roots with verbal pledge

Buettenback isn't too bad on the baseball diamond, either. He hit .500 with a .616 on-base percentage and a .741 slugging percentage in 29 games this summer for Nebraska Prospects 2023.

A catcher since he was eight years old, Buettenback said NU's coaches project him as a catcher and corner infielder at the next level, with a bat good enough to hit in the middle of the lineup.

"I really love coach Bolt's philosophies of hard work and everything, because that's exactly what I want to do every day," Buettenback said.

One of his teammates on that Nebraska Prospects squad is Timmerman.

Of the 20 prospects Nebraska has received commitments from in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 classes, 12 are from Nebraska.

"Coach has been telling me that they don't just want to go after in-state kids, but they want to go after kids they think will work hard," Buettenback said. "And they see that in a lot of in-state kids. That's pretty cool."

