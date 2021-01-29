It's time you learn how to spell 'Schwellenbach.' His two-way prowess will headline Husker baseball in 2021

Spencer Schwellenbach took his seat in front of a laptop Friday. Behind him in the Alex Gordon Training Complex were the sights and sounds of baseball — batting cages being rolled out, bats pinging, mitts popping.

The Nebraska baseball team opened official practice for the 2021 season Friday with a foot of snow on the ground outside and still unsure of when it would play its first game.

But the excitement is real. Just like the potential for the man who wears No. 1 in red and white.

Schwellenbach will be in the middle of everything for Nebraska this spring — in NU's defense as its shortstop; in the lineup with his experienced bat.

And now in a key role out of the Husker bullpen as he tries to make the transition from high-level position player to a big-time two-way threat.

"It takes a special person to be able to handle it," NU coach Will Bolt said. "You can't just put that on anybody, and I think Spencer is certainly up to the task."

Nebraska has dabbled with two-way players in recent seasons. Colby Gomes did it as a freshman. Current minor leaguers Jake Meyers and Luis Alvarado did as well, with varying levels of success.