'It's not hoping and wishing': NU bullpen riding long scoreless streak as season enters final month

The Nebraska baseball team's coaching staff knew early on last season where the Huskers needed to improve, even after playing just 15 games.

In nine of those 2020 contests, the No. 22 Huskers led or were tied after five innings. They went 5-4 in those games. Twice NU had the lead after six innings, and twice the Huskers lost.

The bullpen quite simply needed a shot of arms.

"That was priority No. 1, quite honestly," NU coach Will Bolt said. "I didn't feel like we had the necessary pieces to help us finish those things off and help (our) offense run away with it late in the game."

No issues with that in 2021.

The Husker bullpen is currently riding a 21 1/3-inning scoreless streak stretching back more than two weeks. Nine hurlers have contributed to the cause in those seven games, and all have done the job as NU has gone 6-1 in that run.

With postseason aspirations and a starting rotation that has proven to be solid, the Huskers appear to have another piece in place as they head into this weekend's series against Rutgers looking to maintain their hold on first place in the Big Ten.