'It's not hoping and wishing': NU bullpen riding long scoreless streak as season enters final month

The Nebraska baseball team's coaching staff knew early on last season where the Huskers needed to improve, even after playing just 15 games.
In nine of those 2020 contests, the No. 22 Huskers led or were tied after five innings. They went 5-4 in those games. Twice NU had the lead after six innings, and twice the Huskers lost.
The bullpen quite simply needed a shot of arms.
"That was priority No. 1, quite honestly," NU coach Will Bolt said. "I didn't feel like we had the necessary pieces to help us finish those things off and help (our) offense run away with it late in the game."
No issues with that in 2021.
The Husker bullpen is currently riding a 21 1/3-inning scoreless streak stretching back more than two weeks. Nine hurlers have contributed to the cause in those seven games, and all have done the job as NU has gone 6-1 in that run.
With postseason aspirations and a starting rotation that has proven to be solid, the Huskers appear to have another piece in place as they head into this weekend's series against Rutgers looking to maintain their hold on first place in the Big Ten.
"I think the biggest thing for me is, the guys, we all play for each other. Everybody knows that we all have a role that we have to fill. And when we go in, the goal is to just not give up a run," said Lincoln native and right-handed reliever Cam Wynne.
"You've got to help the team; you've got to give the team the best chance to win that you possibly can."
Wynne has done his part, posting a 0.96 ERA in 10 appearances. While his outings haven't been long, the Lincoln High graduate has allowed just one run in 9 1/3 innings thanks to a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout slider that reaches into the upper 80s.
He, left-hander Jake Bunz and righty Koty Frank weren't on the Nebraska roster last year. Spencer Schwellenbach is pitching this season for the first time in his Husker career.
Those four and the other hurlers who have contributed to the streak have put up similar numbers over the last two-plus weeks.
Over the last 22-plus innings, NU's bullpen has given up only 11 hits while striking out 30 and walking just six. Of those 11 hits, seven came last Sunday in Nebraska's 12-inning win over Michigan State when Frank and Schwellebach combined for seven innings of scoreless relief.
"I think they're competing with conviction each time they take the ball. There's no thought about what might happen — no thought of failing, or no thought of, 'Hey, the game's on the line, oh no, I better get the job done here,'" Bolt said.
"It's not hoping and wishing. It's, 'Here's what I've got — here's my best stuff. I'm not going to worry about what you're doing or what the situation might be in the game.'"
That mentality has served Wynne, Frank, Schwellenbach, Bunz, Caleb Feekin, Braxton Bragg, Max Schreiber, Ethan Bradford and Tyler Martin — the nine players who have thrown in the streak — well.
"I’ve seen incredible focus and intent in practice and before the games for our bullpen," Wynne said. "Because our starters have been doing really well, the bullpen innings between so many qualified arms have been few and far between at certain times.
"So guys are staying ready, they’re staying locked in, they’re working hard even when they’re not getting into games."
The individual numbers are just as staggering as the collective success. Bunz has made eight appearances out of the bullpen this season and has yet to allow a run. Frank has struck out 12 and walked three over 14 1/3 innings.
And Schwellenbach, the high-octane closer, has yet to allow a run in nine appearances while striking out 18 and walking two in 14 innings of work.
"You have to have a certain mentality, I think, to pitch in those situations too, where you're not going to make too much of it," Bolt said. "You've just got to take the ball and say, 'Hey, it's go time.' So that's what those guys have done."
A look back at Nebraska baseball's past five seasons
2020
Coach: Will Bolt
Record: 7-8
2019
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 32-24 (15-9 Big Ten)
How it ended: Making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in six seasons, the Huskers fell 16-1 to UConn in a Regional elimination game in Oklahoma City.
2018
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 24-28 (8-14 Big Ten)
How it ended: The Huskers concluded the season with an 11-8 win over Illinois. NU didn't earn a postseason bid.
2017
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 35-22-1 (16-7-1 Big Ten)
How it ended: Holy Cross defeated the Huskers 7-4 in an elimination game in the Corvallis Regional in Oregon.
2016
Coach: Darin Erstad
Record: 37-22 (16-8 Big Ten)
How it ended: Western Carolina defeated Nebraska 4-1 in the Clemson Regional.
