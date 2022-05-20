'It's indescribable': Matthews' homer helps Husker baseball keep season alive with dramatic win over Spartans

The only thing the Nebraska baseball team is rooting harder for than the Maryland Terrapins is Mother Nature.

The Huskers put themselves in that position with some late-inning dramatics Friday, getting a three-run home run from Brice Matthews to break a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning and knock off Michigan State 6-3 at Haymarket Park.

The victory, combined with Maryland's 18-7 victory over Purdue, kept the Huskers alive for the eighth and final spot in the Big Ten Tournament, and the chance to extend their season beyond this weekend.

Nebraska (22-30, 9-14 Big Ten) must beat Michigan State on Saturday — first pitch is set for noon — and must have Maryland beat Purdue as well. That game is also set for a noon Central start.

The biggest issue: Rain is in the forecast for much of the day in West Lafayette, Indiana. Maryland, with Friday's victory, clinched at least a share of the Big Ten title. And if the Terps and Boilermakers don't play that third game, there is no way for Nebraska to catch Purdue.

However, according to Nebraska coach Will Bolt, there is evidently some type of policy in the Big Ten to make every effort to play every game on the final weekend. While Bolt wasn't exactly sure how that might affect things on Saturday, it appeared, at least Friday night, that Maryland and Purdue would attempt to play at some point.

"There is a policy, but I don't pretend to have looked at it or know exactly what it is in terms of some of that stuff," Bolt said. "They're going to do everything they can to play the game, I would imagine, and go from there."

To add another layer of drama to the proceedings, Maryland has an 8:15 flight out of Chicago on Saturday night. Purdue coach Greg Goff told local media Friday there would be a curfew on Saturday's game, if needed, for the Terps to travel.

That there is so much interest in a Maryland-Purdue baseball game in Nebraska goes back to Matthews' heroics.

After sitting out Nebraska's last two series at Minnesota and at Illinois with a knee injury suffered in warmups before the first game of the Minnesota series, Matthews returned to the lineup this weekend. He looked no worse for wear on Friday, making a couple of slick defensive plays before stepping up to the plate and delivering in the eighth.

With a 1-2 count, Matthews turned around a 92-mph fastball from Michigan State reliever Kyle Bischoff, blasting a 437-foot missile to straightaway center field.

Matthews screamed toward the Nebraska dugout as he rounded third base, having erased a mistake at the plate a couple innings earlier when he couldn't get a bunt down.

"To be honest, I don't really know," Matthews said of the emotions of the moment. "It just, like, happened. It's indescribable, to be honest."

Emmett Olson worked seven innings while allowing three runs on five hits and striking out five to give the Huskers a chance, and Koty Frank finished it off with a strikeout that had the senior pounding his chest.

These Huskers are far from perfect, but they've fought hard enough to get to the final game of the regular season with a shot.

"We've been off and on sometimes," Olson said. "But today, just in the clubhouse, everyone wants to get to the next point. Just one game at a time and pitch to pitch."

