'It's a pretty deflating feeling,' Bolt says after Husker pen falters again against Rutgers

The home runs led Nebraska to an early 5-0 lead, but the Huskers couldn’t manage any further run support. Nebraska had nine base hits and reached base a total of 20 times as it kept the pressure on Rutgers (16-13), but most of those baserunners never came around to score. Nebraska stranded a total of 13 runners, compared to eight for Rutgers.

“There’s a lot of things we did well in that game just like we did yesterday, but we didn’t do it for nine innings,” Bolt said. “… We left too many guys on base, it felt like two each inning.”

The late collapse also wasted a solid starting effort from senior Chance Hroch. A three-pitch mix of sinkers, sliders and changeups allowed Hroch to strike out five batters in six innings of work as he allowed just one run in the fifth inning. Despite the wind blowing heavily out to left field, Hroch effectively kept the ball down in the zone and produced ground-ball outs.

“He did his job, he did everything he needed to do and more, but we just didn’t do the job and didn’t push right buttons out of the bullpen in the seventh inning,” Bolt said.