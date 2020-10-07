It's a long way to spring, but Husker pitchers show promise in fall ball after rough 2020

Now, pitching in the fall is different from pitching in the spring. But Bolt, who seemed pleased with the progress his team has made as a whole, pointed to the pitching side of things in particular.

"It's just been kind of across the board in terms of guys just being more on the attack with the strike zone," Bolt said. "Part of that is, we've got some veterans that have now been around for a while that have seen the ups and downs of college baseball, and maybe the fall isn't going to faze them as much."

Combine that with a defense that has taken care of the ball, despite several players playing multiple positions, and you have a good start toward making things difficult on the opposition.

"There's not a lot of free bases to be had," Bolt said. "And when you're throwing strikes and you're not making errors, you're not handing a lot of stuff over to the other team, it becomes a little bit tough to score at times."

The across-the-board improvement comes from a group of arms that have shown the ability to pitch multiple innings when called upon, perhaps giving NU more versatility as it works toward sorting out its rotation for next season.