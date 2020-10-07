It's a long way to spring, but Husker pitchers show promise in fall ball after rough 2020

Halfway through fall practice, and Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt has seen enough to make a statement that should be music to Husker fans' ears.
"The pitching has been, outside of a couple days, pretty dominant," Bolt said during a Wednesday Zoom call. "I'd say this time of year last year we'd say it was quite the opposite. We weren't getting a ton of guys out, and we were giving up a lot of free bases, whether it be walks or errors."
The troubles of last fall carried over into the spring, when during a shortened season Nebraska finished 12th of 13 teams in the Big Ten and 230th of 298 Division I programs with a 5.94 earned-run average.
Seven times in the first nine games of last season, Nebraska allowed seven or more runs, including games of 12, 13, 14 and 10 runs. NU allowed just 15 runs over its final six games, but those numbers came against Columbia (ranked 285th nationally in scoring) and Northern Colorado (262nd).
Those troubles obscured a mostly solid offense, one that led the Big Ten in home runs and slugging percentage, and was third in the league in runs scored.
So what's changed?
"I think really, what we’ve seen too, is a lot of guys make significant velocity upgrades — just a lot more guys throwing in the low-, even mid-90s at this point, where maybe we had one or two guys all of last fall that were kind of in that realm," Bolt said. "So that’s been exciting to see that, as well. And those things go hand-in-hand: the better stuff you have, the more likely you are to be able to challenge hitters and be less afraid of contact."
Now, pitching in the fall is different from pitching in the spring. But Bolt, who seemed pleased with the progress his team has made as a whole, pointed to the pitching side of things in particular.
"It's just been kind of across the board in terms of guys just being more on the attack with the strike zone," Bolt said. "Part of that is, we've got some veterans that have now been around for a while that have seen the ups and downs of college baseball, and maybe the fall isn't going to faze them as much."
Combine that with a defense that has taken care of the ball, despite several players playing multiple positions, and you have a good start toward making things difficult on the opposition.
"There's not a lot of free bases to be had," Bolt said. "And when you're throwing strikes and you're not making errors, you're not handing a lot of stuff over to the other team, it becomes a little bit tough to score at times."
The across-the-board improvement comes from a group of arms that have shown the ability to pitch multiple innings when called upon, perhaps giving NU more versatility as it works toward sorting out its rotation for next season.
"On the pitching side we’ve seen several different guys that have thrown multiple innings at a time, so we feel pretty good about the number of guys we have that can turn the lineup over," Bolt said. "It’s just been a lot of moving parts. It’s just been fun to see the guys adapt to different roles, and throw some things on them."
