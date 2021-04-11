'It’s a big Sunday win': Huskers eject Maryland behind big offensive day, emotional finish

The Huskers appeared to be arguing that the Terrapins were leaning out over the plate, attempting to get hit. Four Maryland batters were plunked Sunday, and seven were hit over the three-game series.

Bolt, after arguing unsuccessfully, chucked his clipboard into the Nebraska dugout and was tossed. It was the first ejection of a Nebraska coach since Darin Erstad was thrown out in a 2014 game against Kansas State.

"Just saw something that I thought we needed to have our guys' back for," Bolt said. "That's all I'll say."

The sequence ended Schanaman's day, as the right-hander gave up fewer hits than batters he hit. Jake Bunz came on to limit the damage, and then the Huskers got loud with their bats to break the game open in a seven-run eighth inning.

The frame featured three Husker hits and four walks, capped by a mammoth Brice Matthews grand slam that cleared the left-field berm.

And while NU didn't need the runs — the Huskers scored more than enough in a five-run second inning to quickly shake off the disappointment of blowing a four-run lead in Saturdays' loss — there surely had to be some catharsis for Nebraska in burying its opponent to close things out.